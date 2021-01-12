Michigan companies change political contributions after the chaos in D.C.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Several major Michigan companies have announced changes to how they provide political donations in the wake of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ford and General Motors, which both donate millions of dollars each year to political action committees, say those donations will stop until further notice. Fiat Chrysler says it does not make political contributions.

According to the Detroit News, Dow Chemical says it will halt donations to any member of Congress who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote for a full election cycle. That would be two years for members of the House of Representatives and up to six years for senators.

Rocket Mortgage, which is also based in Michigan, says it will suspend its contributions, but only after donating $750,000 to Joe Biden’s inaugural committee.