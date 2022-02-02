Michigan confirms 18,803 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 18,803 new COVID-19 cases and 327 deaths since Saturday.

The state’s new case average is 9,402 per day since Tuesday, bringing Michigan’s case total since the start of the pandemic to 1,999,416.

Michigan will most likely break the 2 million case count by the end of this week, less than two years into the pandemic.

In all, 30,170 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Ingham County has seen 50,829 total cases and 647 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,194 total cases with 332 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,036 total cases with 174 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 33,144 total cases with 470 total deaths.

Courtesy: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/

65.2% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4.8% away from its goal. Vaccine data has not been updated since Jan. 31.

Courtesy: michigan.gov/coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard

According to the Mayo Clinic, as of Jan. 31,, the Great Lakes State has a 28% average test positivity rate on COVID-19. The state’s highest rate was 32.9% on Jan. 17.

On the bright side, Michigan’s fatality rate for COVID-19 has gone down to 1.4%, compared to 1.7% in early December.

Though the pandemic persists, children under the age of 5 may be able to get their vaccines earlier than expected.

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the U.S. to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March.

In an extraordinary move, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned — and before it’s settled if the youngsters will need two shots or three.

The nation’s 19 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of shots to toddlers and preschoolers, especially as the omicron variant sent record numbers of youngsters to the hospital.

“I would say the parents in my office are desperate” to get young kids vaccinated, said Dr. Dyan Hes, who runs a pediatrics practice in New York City, where vaccination rates are high. For many, “that’s the first thing they ask when they walk through the door: ‘When do you think the shot is going to come out?’”

Pfizer aims to give children as young as 6 months shots that contain one-tenth of the dose given to adults. The company said it had started submitting its data to the FDA and expects to complete the process in a few days.

An open question is how many shots those children will need. Two of the extra-low doses turned out to be strong enough for babies but not for preschoolers in early testing. Pfizer now is testing a third shot, data that’s expected in late March.

That means the FDA may consider whether to authorize two shots for now, with potentially a third shot being cleared later if the study supports it.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement that company scientists believe this age group ultimately will need three of the extra low-dose shots but that FDA action now could let parents begin the vaccination process while awaiting a final decision.

The FDA said it will convene a panel of independent researchers and physicians in mid-February to help review the Pfizer data. The agency isn’t required to follow their advice, but the input is a key step in publicly vetting vaccine safety and effectiveness.

The question of how long to wait for new vaccine data — and how much to require — is a concern for FDA regulators, who face pressure to be more proactive against a virus that has repeatedly confounded health experts.

The FDA asked Pfizer to begin submitting its application now due to omicron’s “greater toll on children,” an agency spokeswoman said, citing a peak in cases among children under 5.

“In light of these new data and the rise in illnesses and hospitalization in this youngest age group, FDA believed that it was prudent to request that Pfizer submit the data it had available,” agency spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo said in an emailed statement.

The FDA’s ultimate decision could come within the month, but that isn’t the only hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has to sign off.