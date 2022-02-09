LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 7,527 new COVID-19 cases and 330 deaths since Tuesday. Of those deaths, 239 came from a vital records review.

That means the state’s new average is 3,764 new cases per day since Tuesday.

In total, Michigan has confirmed 2,026,646 cases and 30,747 deaths.

Ingham County has seen 51,606 total cases with 656 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,522 total cases with 344 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 13,245 total cases with 179 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 33,528 total cases with 484 total deaths.

Around 65.4% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4.6% away from its goal.

Though the Biden administration’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci says that the U.S. is exiting the “full-blown” pandemic phase of the years-long COVID-19 crisis that began in 2020, people are still grappling with the effects of long COVID-19, otherwise known as “long COVID.”

The Associated Press reports that long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said this week.

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

Omicron began its race around the world late last year. The variant generally causes milder illness than the delta version of the coronavirus, but has still overwhelmed hospitals.

Van Kerkhove said she hasn’t seen any research indicating that the portion of COVID-19 survivors who get long COVID will change with the omicron variant.

Dr. Linda Geng of Stanford University, who co-directs one of the many clinics specializing in long COVID, said that though she can’t say for sure, a new wave of patients is likely.

“We have to be very cautious and very careful and prepared,” Geng said.

In the meantime, scientists are racing to figure out what’s behind the mysterious condition. Some theories? It may be an autoimmune disorder. Tiny microclots may be causing the disabling symptoms. Or perhaps latent viruses in the body have been reactivated.

Scientists are also looking at whether vaccines could be part of the answer. A Yale University team is studying the possibility that vaccination might reduce long COVID symptoms. And two other studies offer early evidence that being vaccinated before getting COVID-19 could help prevent the lingering illness or at least reduce its severity.