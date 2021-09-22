Michigan coronavirus cases surpass 1 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has surpassed 1 million, the state reported on Wednesday.

Statistically, that means about 1 in 10 people have contracted coronavirus since Michigan has roughly 10 million residents.

The latest data shows Michigan has had a total of 1,001,989 coronavirus cases since the virus was first detected in the state on March 10, 2020. Since then, there have been 20,781 deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan has reported 6,079 more confirmed cases and 81 more virus-related deaths since its Monday update. Of those deaths, 52 were discovered during a routine vital records review. Wednesday’s update includes two days’ worth of data because the state releases new number three times per week.

On Monday, labs tested 30,917 samples for the virus and 3,135 were positive, which is 10.14%. On Tuesday, they tested 42,899 samples and 3,610, or 8.42%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

As of Friday, 906,096 people have recovered from the virus, according to the state. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, tinnitus, trouble breathing or brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

The number of confirmed adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is at about 1,438, data shows.

As of Tuesday, more than 8 million, or 67.3%, of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 61.8% have gotten at least one dose.