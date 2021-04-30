Michigan could ban certain motivations for getting an abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New bills in Lansing would ban doctors from providing abortions for certain reasons, including disability, race, or sex.

The bills were introduced by a group of 19 Republicans in the State House.

If they become law, it would be a crime for a doctor to perform or attempt to perform an abortion if they have a reason to believe the patient is requesting it because the unborn child has a disability, or because of its race or sex.

Violations could land the doctor in prison for two years and incur fines of up to $50,000. The doctor would also be liable for any injuries suffered during the procedure.

The bills specifically state that the patient in this case would not face criminal liability under this statute.

Both bills have been referred to the Committee on Health Policy. Click here to read the text of the primary bill. The punishment is prescribed in the second bill here.