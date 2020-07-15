Michigan court denies absentee ballots that come after election

FILE – In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality that the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day.

The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.

The court in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday says it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that absentee ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day and are received within six days of the election.

