Michigan court denies absentee ballots that come after election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has denied a request to require the counting of absentee ballots received after the time polls close on Election Day.
The ruling says the deadline remains intact despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment that expanded mail-in voting.
The court in a 2-1 decision released Wednesday says it is up to lawmakers to change the deadline. The League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters sued in May, seeking a declaration that absentee ballots be counted as long as they are mailed on or before Election Day and are received within six days of the election.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)