Michigan Court of Claims denies Trump’s request in election lawsuit

LANSING (WLNS) – Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens issued her opinion today in Trump v Benson, the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Judge Stephens denied plaintiffs’ requests after she held a hearing and listened to arguments Thursday, during which she ruled the Trump campaign’s lawsuit was unlikely to succeed on the merits. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released the following statement:

“The Trump campaign’s lawsuit demonstrates either a failed attempt by plaintiffs to cobble together a legitimate claim, or their clear lack of understanding of Michigan’s election laws. The Court correctly described the campaign’s claims as nothing more than hearsay, and our office will ask the Court to dismiss this meritless lawsuit. The will of voters is what matters in this election, and their ballots in Michigan have been counted in a transparent, fair and accurate manner.”

Click here to view a copy of Judge Stephens’ opinion.

