Michigan court overturns same-sex adoption policy

Michigan

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – A federal court in Michigan overturned a ruling that prevented adoption agencies from refusing to let same-sex couples foster or adopt children.

The original ruling was passed in 2017, but legal challenges from faith-based adoption organizations quickly followed.

The organizations argued that it would force them to violate their religious beliefs.

According to a legal firm representing St. Vincent Catholic Charities, the federal court in the Western District of Michigan reversed that 2017 ruling today.

