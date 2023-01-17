There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 case numbers in Michigan are falling, albeit slightly.

In the past week, Michigan had 9,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

Just last week, Michigan exceeded 3 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Around 184 people died from either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since last week.

Courtesy of Michigan.gov/coronavirus

As for Mid-Michigan, Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton counties are all classified as having a low coronavirus transmission rate.

As for vaccination rates, 69.3% of Michiganders have gotten at least one dose of the COVId-19 vaccine.

Courtesy of the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Though Michigan is getting closer and closer to that 70% vaccination goal, only 42.1% of Michigan nursing home residents and 13.8% of staff were “up to date” on their vaccinations.

AARP reported that in Michigan, nursing home resident coronavirus cases were up by 21.5%, while staff cases were up 9% for the four-week period ending on Dec. 18, 2022.

Approximately 46 people died of COVID-19 in nursing homes died during that time.