Michigan COVID-19 cases top 55,000 with 5,266 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 55,104 cases and 5,266 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today’s case total is 223 up from yesterday with 26 new deaths.

When compared to other states, Michigan currently ranks no. 8 in cases and no. 4 in deaths.

Michigan ranks behind New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California and Massachusetts all with greater than 90,000 COVID-19 cases. It also ranks behind Pennsylvania and Texas in cases.

In deaths, Michigan has the fourth most behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The report comes after the Memorial Day weekend when two out-of-state visitors who visited the Traverse City area tested positive for COVID-19, according to our media partners at WOOD-TV.

The Traverse City Ticker reported the two travelers were symptomatic during the weekend stay with family. In a post on Facebook, the news outlet said one of the visitors was taken to the hospital and the other is now in quarantine in a hotel room.



The Grand Traverse County Health Department says because the pair of visitors are not residents, they will not count as positive cases in the county. However, six others in Grand Traverse County who had contact with the visitors are now self-quarantining and will be monitored for 14 days.

As visitors took to state beaches and outdoor parks on Memorial Day, national health officials warned of a second wave of coronavirus due to a lack of social distancing.

In Michigan in the past couple of days, officials have reported low state COVID-19 death tolls, with 12 new deaths yesterday.

While that might be an indicator that the virus is slowly leveling off in the state, health officials locally and nationally are warning against re-opening too swiftly.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators he worries about states re-opening too quickly.

“My concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” he said. And those outbreaks, he warns, could make months of progress disappear.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Fauci said.

World Health Organization Emergencies Director Dr. Mike Ryan said the novel coronavirus will be hard to wipe out completely.

More than half, approximately 61% of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Michigan have recovered. But that does not account for asymptomatic people who have not been tested for the virus, so speculation around the recovery rate remains.

An overwhelming proportion of Michigan’s cases are centered around the Metro Detroit area. In the City of Detroit alone, there are more than 10,700 cases and more than 1,300 deaths. Detroit also happens to be the most populated city in Michigan and also the city with the most black people.

About one month into the pandemic, health officials found that the coronavirus affects blacks at a disproportionate rate. In Michigan, blacks account for 14% of the population and yet account for 41% of the state’s coronavirus cases.

A task force on racial disparities amid the pandemic called the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities was created last month by Gov. Whitmer to address the disproportionate rate at which blacks have died from COVID-19.

You can visit the Governor’s Website to view more actions taken during the pandemic.

For more information about coronavirus in Michigan visit WLNS.com for updates.