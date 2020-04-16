Michigan COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000 today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 29,263 cases and 2,093 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan.

That’s 1,204 new cases and 172 new deaths since yesterday.

As of Saturday April 11, 433 people had recovered. The number of persons recovered on April 10, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 11, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

According to today’s data, the most people are dying from coronavirus in Dickinson County, which has a fatality rate of 67%.

Dickinson County is followed by Missaukee County and Oceana Counties, with a 33% fatality rate.

Where are most of the cases?

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently carry more than 78 percent of Michigan’s total COVID-19 case total. These same counties also account for more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Which city has the most cases of coronavirus in Michigan?

Detroit has the most cases in Michigan with more than 7,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Detroit also has one of the highest populations of Black Americans in the U.S. NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.

How many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Michigan?

86,697 people in Michigan have been tested for COVID-19 as of 2p.m. April 16, according to the Johns Hopkins University Global Tracker.

How many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit to go home?

Henry Ford Allegiance Health has been disclosing the number of COVID-19 patients discharged.

On Tuesday, April 14, Henry Ford Health Systems reported 1,216 patients had been discharged in the last 30 days.

Other health systems have yet to report how many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their care.

How long have non-essential businesses been closed?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order Monday, March 23, which ordered all non-essential businesses to close. The order was extended to April 30 last week.

Most restaurants are operating on a take-out only basis and you can see which local food businesses are open by clicking here at Get it Go. https://www.wlns.com/getittogo/

How much funding has Michigan received to combat COVID-19 in the state?

What is being done to help at-risk populations?

Food banks are donating meals to food-insecure seniors

Schools are distributing lunches for Michigan children

USDA has launched a new program to feed Michigan Children (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) )

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, continues to operate and provide 24/7, free, confidential counseling for survivors of sexual assault

Gov. Whitmer has created the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

What’s happening in Michigan today