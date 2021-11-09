Michigan crime survivors applaud house committee passage of bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A package of public safety bills passed the Michigan House Rules and Competitiveness Committee to support people who have survived crimes.

The bill passed with bipartisan support.

House bills 4670-4675 create greater access to victim services to address trauma and establish incentives to ensure incarcerated people are engaged in rehab programs ready for them to join the workforce.

These efforts to make communities safer are supported by members of the business and faith communities, as well as crime victims throughout Michigan.

The legislation now makes its way to the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks.

“What crime victims want most is a public safety system that elevates our voices and considers our needs as survivors. The Safer Michigan Act prioritizes proven approaches to rehabilitation and victim services, ensuring that we address the root causes of crime and strengthen our communities. With this legislation, Michigan crime survivors can rest assured that our elected officials are standing with us for true safety. We are grateful for the leadership of Representatives Bronna Kahle, Tyrone Carter, Brian Posthumus, Julie Calley, Bradley Slagh, Tenisha Yancey, and Abdullah Hammoud who’ve spent months championing the Safer Michigan Act. We urge the full legislature to advocate for safer communities and help us heal by passing the Safer Michigan Act.” Qiana Wimbley, Co-Coordinator of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice’s Detroit Chapter.

Alliance for Safety and Justice is a multi-state organization who’s goal is to replace non effective criminal justice system policies with what is deemed best to help keep people out of harms way.