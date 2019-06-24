Michigan CVS stores get time-delay safes to combat pharmacy robberies

ROYAL OAK, Mich (WLNS)- CVS Pharmacy announced Monday that all Michigan locations will use time-delay safes.

Unlike traditional safes, the new security feature won’t allow the safes to be opened on-demand. Instead, after a code is entered the safe will open at random times.

CVS officials say the time delay may deter robbers from stealing because they want to get in and out as quickly as possible.

Attorney General Dana Nessel attended the announcement to praise CVS’s initiative.

“It’s been clear for quite some time that the opioid crisis is prevalent here in Michigan and we have to do everything we can to be proactive in combating this epidemic that transcends race, religion, age, gender we need pharmacies like CVS to be on the front lines.”

In 2015, Indianapolis started using time-delay safes and reported a 70% decrease in Pharmacy robberies.