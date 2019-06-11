Michigan dad dies week after crash that killed daughter

Authorities say a man has died nearly a week after his teenage daughter was killed when a farm truck struck them along a western Michigan road.
57-year-old Eric Scott and his 14-year-old daughter Kaitlynn Scott were hit on June 3rd in Oceana County’s Grant Township while walking their dog.
Kaitlynn died at the scene, but her father was hospitalized.
Michigan State Police say Eric Scott died early Monday at a Muskegon hospital.
Police say a farm truck went onto the road’s shoulder and struck the Scotts. Police don’t believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs but are still investigating the crash.
Kaitlynn was a student of Montague Middle School in Muskegon County.