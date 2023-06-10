For the first time in history, the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency.

This move comes from the more than 76 anti-LGBTQ bills that have already been signed into law this year.

Campaign President Kelley Robinson says that the multiplying bills are real tangible threats and that many families are being forced to move to safer states.

Michigan, however, is among a handful of states that the human rights campaign deems supportive of LGBTQ+ rights.