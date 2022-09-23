Former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin has nothing on this deer from Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Twitter account shared some dash cam video of an athletic deer casually jumping over a car on the road.

The deer was one of several crossing the road at the time, and luckily disaster was averted on multiple fronts. MSP used the video as an opportunity to remind people to watch out for deer this fall.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” MSP Fifth District said.

MSP didn’t say exactly where the near accident happened, but the Fifth District covers Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.