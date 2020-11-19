Michigan Democratic Delegation statement on Speaker Chatfield and Leader Shirkey White House visit

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Democratic Congressional Delegation issued the following statement regarding reports that Speaker Lee Chatfield and Leader Mike Shirkey will visit the White House Friday after being summoned by President Trump.

The delegation includes U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as U.S. Representatives Dan Kildee (MI-05), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Andy Levin (MI-09), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Haley Stevens (MI-11), and Rashida Tlaib (MI-13).

“Instead of focusing on defeating this virus, Speaker Chatfield and Leader Shirkey have been summoned to the White House in a last-minute attempt to overturn the results of the election. The votes have been counted, Michiganders have spoken and they chose Joe Biden to be our next president. The continued attempts to disenfranchise voters, particularly people of color, are shocking and unacceptable. History will judge Speaker Chatfield and Leader Shirkey on whether they choose to acknowledge the results of the election and defend our democracy, or simply be loyal to one man.”