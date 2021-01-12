Michigan Democratic Party calls on GOP members to resign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just hours after the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, three members of Michigan’s Congressional Delegation voted to support challenges to the Electoral College votes in two states – Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The Democratic Party said each of those members undermined the will of the voters in those two states and across this country. Representatives Jack Bergman, Tim Walberg, and Lisa McClain all chose to side with the disgraced president, and leave their constituents behind.



There is no dispute about the result of this year’s presidential election, the Michigan Democratic Party said. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won in a landslide. This outcome has been certified by every state, upheld by every court, reaffirmed by the Electoral College, and certified by Congress.



“Representatives Walberg, McClain, and Bergman’s actions have been nothing short of an attack on our democracy, a betrayal of those who they represent, and an attempt to overturn a legitimate election in favor of a wannabe authoritarian. Their conduct is a disgrace to the three Congressional districts they represent, and to all the people of Michigan. They each should resign — immediately,” said Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.



For months, President Donald Trump and his supporters like Bergman, Walberg, and McClain have been trying to undermine the will of voters across Michigan and the nation. They have made false claims, filed lawsuits, and attempted to overturn certified state results through congressional action.



“I hope the good people of Michigan’s 1st, 7th, and 10th Congressional districts see this blatant assault on our democracy, and their freedom, for what it is and join us in calling for the immediate resignation of Representatives Bergman, Walberg, and McClain,” said Barnes.