Michigan Democratic Party responds to court ruling prohibiting groups to offer rides to polling places

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals suspended a decision that would allow groups to offer free or reduced price rides to polling places in Michigan.



“The Michigan Democratic Party is deeply disappointed in the decision issued by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Michigan is the only state in the country that does not allow drivers to be paid to transport voters to polling locations on Election Day. Every voter in this country, including Michiganders has the right to access the polls. For some, that simply means they need a ride. Given the wide discrepancy of the availability of mass transit across Michigan, the option to use a rideshare program like Uber or Lyft, both of which offer free rides to polling locations on election day in 49 other states, could be a resource for voters. But not in Michigan. The Republicans have once again purposefully created another barrier to voting. The fact that our courts are supporting these efforts is just another reason that we need to elect Democrats up and down the ticket, including to the State Supreme Court.”

The court issued a stay Wednesday to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appeal the ruling by a federal judge in Flint.

Since 1895, Michigan has banned paying someone to transport a voter unless the voter can’t walk. It was aimed at preventing fraud or undue influence. But U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis said the state law conflicted with federal law.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, declined to appeal. So Republicans in the Legislature sought to intervene. The appeals court agreed, 2-1.

“The Legislature’s likelihood of success on appeal is high,” Judge Danny Boggs wrote.

In a dissent, Judge R. Guy Cole Jr. said the plaintiffs, which include the liberal group Priorities USA, simply “want to rent buses to help people get to the polls.”