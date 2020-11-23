Gov. Whitmer and Democratic Party respond to Board of Canvassers voting to certify election

UPDATE 5:41 p.m. — Governor Whitmer and many Michigan Democratic representatives are responding to the Michigan State Board of Canvassers’ vote to certify the November Election.

Here is what they have had to say.

“I commend the three members of the State Board of Canvassers who voted to follow the law and certify the 2020 election results today,” Governor Whitmer said. “The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th. I also want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the local clerks across Michigan who made sure this year’s election was free, fair and secure, and the voters who turned out in record numbers to make their voices heard. Now, it’s time to put this election behind us and come together as a state to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19.”

“Michiganders made their voices heard in a secure and fair election,” Senator Gary Peters said. “The certification of Michigan’s results upholds the will of voters and the results verified by all 83 counties. The election is over and it’s time for everyone to move forward. We need to come together as a state and country to address the pressing challenges facing us, starting with this unprecedented pandemic.

“Michigan voters resoundingly chose Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States by more than 150,000 votes in a fair and transparent election,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said. “The majority of the State Board of Canvassers did their jobs today. It’s time to move forward to address the urgent problems facing our state and country.”

“I commend the members of the Board of State Canvassers for today’s vote to certify our election results,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “A record number of citizens turned out to vote in an election that was fair, secure and transparent. It is now the responsibility of every official and leader in this country to ensure that the will of the voters is heard. The Board’s actions today did exactly that in Michigan and I appreciate and respect their courage under these historic circumstances.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes on the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voting to certify the November election:



“We are glad to see the Board of Canvassers stand up to Donald Trump’s intimidation and harassment and carry out their constitutional duties to certify the election results. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 154,187 votes in our state after over 2.8 million Michiganders stood up and supported the President-Elect. We’re proud to send 16 electors to the electoral college on December 14 to vote for the next president, Joe Biden.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) issued the following statement after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted to certify Michigan’s 2020 Election results, praising the certification and now shifting the focus to Pres. Elect Biden’s transition.

“A record-breaking 5.5 million Michigan voters definitively chose Joe Biden on Election Day, and the State Board of Canvassers has certified the results per its normal process. It is time to put an end to the political games. Each candidate must now accept the results of their race and turn their full focus to ensuring a smooth transition of power so that President-elect Biden has the information and resources he needs to lead us on January 20. After four years of chaos and confusion, the American people deserve stability and confidence in this process.”

House Democratic Leader Christine Greig also echoed a similar call to action that Sen. Ananich did: now that the election’s been certified, it’s time to come together across party lines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“With the State Board of Canvassers certification of Michigan’s general election results, democracy wins, and the voices of more than 5.5 million Michiganders were heard loud and clear. Our electoral process is the hallmark of our democracy and ensures we the people elect our leaders. Despite the pandemic and numerous efforts to undermine the integrity of our electoral process, it’s time we come together to focus our efforts on combating the Coronavirus to save lives and provide the resources Michiganders need. We also must end the divisive partisan rhetoric and diligently work to reverse the damage caused throughout this election — through the perpetuation of disinformation and groundless allegations — that implied our electoral process was purposefully flawed.”