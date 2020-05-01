Michigan Department of Corrections works to keep inmates safe

The fight against COVID-19 has entered the states prison system, as the Department of Corrections works to keep inmates safe. As testing capabilities increase, more prisoners are being tested.

Right now, officials say about 200 prisoners at the Robert Cotton Facility in Jackson have tested positive, but nearly 800 others have returned negative results. Around a third of the prisoners there face some underlying health conditions.

“That’s why we wanted to get them tested, so that we could understand who’s around them, and potentially spreading it to them unknowingly. There’s a lot prisoners at Cotton who have cancer that are undergoing chemotherapy, and other treatments, so we wanted to do everything we could to keep them safe,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesman, Chris Gautz.

Prison officials say, they are working with state labs for a quick turnaround, and are so far pleased with the results.

“The staff did an excellent job, the prisoners were understanding, and were accommodating with the tests. It went very well, and now we are just waiting for the final results. The results that have come in so far have been promising,” said Gautz.

Meanwhile, housing units have been rearranged to keep the sick away from the healthy. Officials also say, employees have the proper safety equipment on at all times.

“All the staff that are going, and working in the positive units are going to have all the necessary PPE, PPE suits, protective eye ware, gloves, N95 masks,” said Gautz.

The department says next week testing will expand even more, and all parolees will be tested across the state. Mass testing will likely also begin soon just down the road at Duane L. Waters Hospital.