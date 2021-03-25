Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services: Review your insurance policies

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on a desk, in North Andover, Mass. Unemployment insurance aid is expiring for millions on the weekend as President Donald Trump holds a pandemic relief package in limbo and gripes about “pork” in the bipartisan legislation passed by Congress. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS )– The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is reminding Michiganders to read their insurance policies to make sure they have the right coverage for themselves and their families.

“March is an ideal time to read your insurance policies and other documents to make sure that your insurance coverage works for you and your family. It is important to review your policies before a disaster occurs so that you don’t find yourself without the coverage you need or expected.” DIFS Director Anita Fox

There are a variety of insurances such as homeowners insurance, car insurance, health insurance or life insurance and each is a part of every consumer’s life.

Understanding your insurance policies is the key to making sure you are protected and getting the most from these vital coverages.

Auto Insurance: Under Michigan’s new auto insurance law, drivers may now choose the level of Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical and Bodily Injury Liability (BI) coverages that meets their needs and budget.

Under Michigan’s new auto insurance law, drivers may now choose the level of Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical and Bodily Injury Liability (BI) coverages that meets their needs and budget. It is important to make sure that the BI and PIP medical levels documented in the insurance policy are correct and continue to meet consumers’ needs and budgets. Consumers should also ensure that family members who opt out of or are excluded from PIP medical coverage continue to have the required health coverage Otherwise, they may be left without medical coverage in the event of an auto accident. Additional information is available at Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance.

Homeowners Insurance: The spring flood and severe weather season is nearly here, and many homeowners do not know that flood damage is not covered by most standard homeowners insurance policies.

The spring flood and severe weather season is nearly here, and many homeowners do not know that flood damage is not covered by most standard homeowners insurance policies. There are certain insurance coverages, including federal flood insurance, that homeowners would need to purchase to have coverage for flooding or water and sewer back-up resulting from storms or other natural disasters. Consumers should contact their insurance agent or company to discuss their coverage needs.

Health Insurance: Until Aug. 15, a special enrollment period for Marketplace health coverage is open for Michiganders who need to purchase or modify their health insurance. The American Rescue Plan, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, increases and expands Marketplace subsidies to help consumers afford health coverage.

Until Aug. 15, a special enrollment period for Marketplace health coverage is open for Michiganders who need to purchase or modify their health insurance. The American Rescue Plan, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, increases and expands Marketplace subsidies to help consumers afford health coverage. In some cases, these subsidies could provide low- or no-cost coverage for the whole year. To review coverage options and subsidies, or to enroll, consumers can visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

“If you find something in your insurance policy that you don’t understand, you can always reach out to DIFS,” said Fox in a press release. “DIFS is available to answer any insurance questions you may have, and to help you resolve any concerns or complaints you might have.”

Educational resources, sample insurance forms, instructional videos and a schedule of virtual town hall events are available for Michiganders at Michigan.gov/DIFS. In addition, DIFS continues to operate its dedicated consumer hotline with calls being answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consumers can call 877-999-6442 for assistance.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/difs or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.