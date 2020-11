In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of State tweeted out a statement announcing that today’s Board of State Canvassers meeting has been canceled because all counties in the state have certified their election results.

The statement also said the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Nov. 23 to certify the Nov. 3 general election.