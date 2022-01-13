Michigan dispensary offering free joint for blood, plasma donations

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier this week, the American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis.

While the American Red Cross offered some incentives to donate a pint of blood, like tickets to the Super Bowl, two Michigan-based cannabis organizations are offering a different kind of perk.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18th, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake and UBaked Cannabis Edibles of Burton will be giving free pre-rolled joints to anyone over 21 years of age who comes in with any sort of proof that they have donated blood or plasma.

As for proof a sticker, a band-aid on your arm, etc. is all that recipients will need.

No purchase is necessary.

A year ago, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake began the “Pot for Shots” promotion, giving away more than 30,000 pre-rolls to anyone who showed proof of Covid vaccination.