Michigan dispensary offering free joint for blood, plasma donations

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier this week, the American Red Cross announced its first-ever national blood crisis.
While the American Red Cross offered some incentives to donate a pint of blood, like tickets to the Super Bowl, two Michigan-based cannabis organizations are offering a different kind of perk.
Beginning Tuesday, January 18th, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake and UBaked Cannabis Edibles of Burton will be giving free pre-rolled joints to anyone over 21 years of age who comes in with any sort of proof that they have donated blood or plasma.
As for proof a sticker, a band-aid on your arm, etc. is all that recipients will need.
No purchase is necessary.
A year ago, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake began the “Pot for Shots” promotion, giving away more than 30,000 pre-rolls to anyone who showed proof of Covid vaccination.
Our state and our country continues to be in crisis, and we are asking people to go out an donate their blood or plasma at a convenient site. Their generous donations may allow someone to have a surgery or even save their life. “POT FOR PLASMA” is our way of rewarding our old customers and new customers for giving back to the community. In fact, I will be donating my blood and plasma as well”Jerry Millen, Greenhouse of Walled Lake founder and owner