The Michigan Department of Natural Resources got a good dig in on two people for defacing a new boardwalk at the Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

The graffiti, a sharpie tag reading “Mike + Tanya 2023,” drew the ire of the DNR social media manager, who had this to say:

“Just because this new boardwalk will likely be around longer than your relationship doesn’t mean we all want to read about it.

Sincerely,

Everyone trying to enjoy the beauty of the Lower Falls.

#leavenotrace”

The post drew a strong reaction, receiving well over 6,000 reactions.