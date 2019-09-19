Michigan DNR is hiring Conservation Officers

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now hiring for the next class of conservation officers.
The 10th conservation officer academy is set to start in July 2020 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Dimondale.
“This academy will teach the recruits the necessary skills they need in order to be successful as conservation officers,” said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund.
Training includes game, fish and trapping enforcement as well as recreational safety, firearms, precision and off-road driving.
Recruits receive paychecks during the 23-week academy and after graduating spend an additional 20 weeks training throughout the state.
After training is completed each officer receives a county assignment.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, able to lawfully possess a firearm in Michigan, have a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record, submit to a background check and have proof completing the physical fitness test as well as be 21-years-old before graduation and a Michigan resident before completing the Probationary Training Program.
DNR conservation officers protect Michigan’s residents and natural resources.
