Looking for an interesting job that gets you outdoors or seeking experience working in wildlife conservation? Consider applying for one of the 70 summer positions in the Wildlife Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The employees work at locations throughout the state such as State Field Offices, DNR Customer Service Centers and the State Game Areas.
“These positions are perfect for college students, anyone looking to re-enter the workforce, and seniors or retirees who want to be more involved in the outdoors,” said Jennifer Schafer, DNR Wildlife Division human resources liaison in a press release.
The positions include assisting with wildlife habitat improvements, facility maintenance or tasks related to wildlife surveys.
Workers must be 18 or older, willing to work weekends and evenings as well as are required to pass a pre-employment drug test.
Non-Career Wildlife Assistants get paid $17.40 an hour and may work up to 719 hours in a calendar year.
The Non-Career State Worker 4 positions get paid a minimum of $10.40 an hour and may work up to 1,040 hours in a calendar year.
Learn more and apply to seasonal positions in the wildlife division by checking out: Michigan.gov/DNRJobs
Michigan DNR looking to hire 70 people in Wildlife Division
