Michigan DNR needs your help finding shooter after poached bear leaves behind three cubs

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers need your help regarding a bear that was illegally shot this week, leaving behind three cubs.



The bear had to be euthanized because of the extent of its injuries, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The bear was found 90 minutes northwest of Grand Rapids in Ruby Creek which is near Branch Township.



Conservation officers found the bear near the edge of the creek trying to get out of the water, the bear cubs had climbed into a nearby tree.



The bear was unable to move its back legs because of a gunshot wound and a wildlife biologist examined the bear as well as determined it needed to be euthanized.



“It’s a shame this bear had to be euthanized,” said Lt. Joe Molnar. “The bear suffered needlessly, while trying to take care of her cubs. If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”



Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident is encouraged to call or text (800) 292 – 7800.



Information can be left anonymously. Monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators. In 2019, more than $9,700 was awarded for information that led to the arrest and conviction of poachers.

Part of a series of segments about the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the Q1 Buck Pole TV show. In this installment, taped in the Report All Poaching (RAP) Call Center, host Tim Hart talks to RAP staffer Dominique Clemente about how the RAP program works and what happens when people report suspected violations of natural resources regulations.