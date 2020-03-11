Michigan DNR receives over $1.5M from USDA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today it is awarding almost $49 million to help state and tribal governments encourage private landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing, and other wildlife-dependent recreation.



“Not only does this program enhance and protect wildlife habitat, but it also provides new opportunities for the public to enjoy the outdoors and potentially generates new revenue streams for private landowners,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Matthew Lohr.



Michigan was one of the 27 states to receive awards through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received $1,587,600 to increase public access for hunting and other wildlife-dependent recreation by expanding its Hunting Access Program.



This project will help the agricultural community provide hunting opportunities on private land to reduce deer numbers in the Michigan Bovine Tuberculosis zone.



Additionally, it will provide new hunting opportunities for sharp-tailed grouse which are mainly found on private land, according to the 2020 VPA-HIP Project Award Summaries.