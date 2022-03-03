Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)—Covid-19 numbers are at lows not since last summer, and it’s bringing with it new optimism from doctors.

“There’s been a drastic decrease in patients who are getting admitted as well as the ones who are turning positive in the outpatient setting,” said Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Vivek Kak. “Our postivity rate at least the numbers that I look at are less than five percent.”

That’s down from rates that just last month were at more than 30 percent. Henry Ford in Jackson says their hospital numbers are now down in the single digits. While in Lansing Sparrow hospital is seeing something similar.

“In theory with us being indoors and a cold climate you would expect to see a full hospital and we’re actually seeing the opposite,” said Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement at Sparrow Hospital, Dr. Paul Entler.

It’s a positive sign that’s bringing new hope for the future.

“I am quite optimistic and hopeful. You know I’m never going to say it’s the end of the pandemic, but there are a lot of very positive signs out there,” said Dr. Entler.

Experts say it comes down to how fast the Omicron variant spread.

“The ones who haven’t gotten the disease are probably protected by a degree of vaccination. If I had to guess, I suspect we probably have had 80 to 90 percent of the population either get the disease or get vaccinated,” said Dr. Kak.

Doctors say if they’ve learned anything it’s that this virus is unpredictable, but they say research from previous pandemics shows the worst could very well be behind us. In previous pandemics, like the Spanish flu experts say the second year has typically been the worst. Today, supply chain issues for treatment are also improving. This Includes treatment options in the form of a pill.

“So far most of the people who require the drugs are able to get it. You might not be able to get it at your first pharmacy or the first office that they call, but if they call enough places, they are able to get the drug,” said Dr. Kak.