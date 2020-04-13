Michigan drivers get relief as gas prices slide

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Gas prices in Michigan continue to slide compared to a week ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at the pumps is $1.53.

That’s the lowest average price since February 2016.

The price is 60 cents lower than this time last month and $1.40 less than this time last year.

“With Michigan residents expected to remain at home in the weeks ahead, demand for gas is likely to continue declining alongside pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA.

Low crude prices due to COVID-19 and lower demand for gas, as Americans continue to social distance, have helped to push pump prices lower.