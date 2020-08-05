Michigan Education Association Board of Directors on safe return to school

EAST LANSING — The MEA Board of Directors adopted a motion regarding the association’s stance on a safe return to learning for students and educators this fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic at an emergency meeting Tuesday evening.

MEA stands with all educators, who must be a part of creating and implementing return to school plans as well as bargaining the health and safety measures for our students and educators.

If needed, MEA calls on locals to file a demand to bargain about their employer’s COVID-19 Preparedness and Response plan to ensure the health and safety of our students and educators.

Facial coverings, social distancing, adequate cleaning, and equitable access to technology for all staff and students must be implemented when in MI Safe Start Plan, Phase 4.

MEA stands with school employees against the outsourcing of any public school employee’s work due to the effects of COVID-19.

MEA supports any local associations who choose to take collective action in order to protect the health and safety of their students and staff.

Previously, the MEA Board had adopted “Five Standards That Must Be Met for a Safe Return to School,” emphasizing the importance of employee voices in local decision making, collective bargaining, employer-provided protective equipment, equitable access to education, fighting outsourcing of school employee work, adoption of strong safety measures, and the need for adequate funding to prevent cuts and pay for increased COVID-19 costs.

MEA’s Board of Directors is comprised of active school employees from across Michigan, as democratically elected by members of MEA’s 17 regions. MEA is the state’s largest school employee union, representing approximately 120,000 teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty and staff, school retirees and aspiring educators.