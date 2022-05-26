LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In celebration of 35 years of the Michigan Education Trust, $1.5 million in tuition prizes will be given away in a random drawing.

The Michigan Education Trust plan came to be in 1986, after former Gov. James Blanchard proposed the plan in his State of the State address, signing it into law later that year.

A lot has changed over the past 35 years, but one thing still holds true today — a family’s desire to help put their children on the path to a bright and successful future. Back then, parents and grandparents didn’t have a lot of options to save for a child’s higher education. We created MET, and it has been a key that has helped unlock opportunities for tens of thousands of Michiganders to receive the education, training and skills that lead to better jobs, social mobility and economic security. I’m proud of the lasting impact MET has had on so many.” Former Governor James Blanchard

Friends and family can enter the drawing on behalf of a child for a chance to win one of one hundred $15,000 prizes.

This life-changing giveaway is an awesome way to celebrate 35 years of helping Michigan families save for higher education. It will help more students attain the education and skills they will need to achieve their career goals and bring us closer to meeting our goal of 60% of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree by 2030. I applaud Treasurer Eubanks and the MET Board for making this opportunity possible, and I especially want to thank Governor Blanchard for his leadership and long-term vision that have left a remarkable legacy. I would encourage any family thinking about saving for higher education to look into MET — as my parents did for me — and start today.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Giveaway entry begins May 26 and ends on Aug. 31, 2022.

Winners will be announced in a series of drawings beginning Sept. 12.

Michiganders ages 18 and up can enter on behalf of a child between the ages of newborn and five for a chance to win $15,000 in prepaid tuition.

To enter the giveaway and see if you are eligible to enter, click here.