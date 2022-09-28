GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary.

Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines Township precinct. Nonetheless, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it’s “incredibly alarming.” James Holkeboer is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and falsifying records.

There was no immediate comment from Holkeboer. The electronic poll book contains voter registration data, including confidential information.

The poll book was not connected to vote tabulation equipment or the internet.