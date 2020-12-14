Michigan Electoral College members meet to cast vote for president

President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

**** You can watch the vote here live at 2 P.M. on wlns.com****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP)— Today members of Michigan’s Electoral College will meet, to formally cast their vote for President of the United States.

Joe Biden won the presidential election, picking up 306 of the 270 needed electoral votes to claim the White House. He also topped Trump by more than 7 million votes this year. In Michigan, Biden beat the president by more than 150,000 votes.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. In reality, electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

The Michigan Capitol will be closed to the public and staff today, due to ‘credible threats’ – and a Michigan lawmaker says it’s because of the electoral vote.

“The meeting of the Electoral College should be a celebration of our democracy, but instead has now become a target for threats, intimidation and violence,” said House Democratic Leader-elect Donna Lasinski in a written statement.

” It is a sad fact that the shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters has undeniably created this dangerous, hostile atmosphere,” she said.

In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political party. There’s no reason to expect any defections this year.

The voting is decidedly low tech, by paper ballot. Electors cast one vote each for president and vice president.

Biden will officially take office following a January 20th inauguration.

The president-elect plans to address the nation this evening following the vote, you can watch it here live on wlns.com.