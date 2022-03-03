LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Treasury (MDOT) are advising eligible families and individuals to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) when filing their 2021 income taxes.
Individuals and families who are eligible and claim the credit, could potentially pay less federal tax, no tax or even get a tax refund.
For the 2020 tax year, approximately 713,000 Michigan claimants received the federal EITC, totaling almost $1.8 billion with an average credit amount of $2,467.
“We can all agree that after a tough few years, extra money in your pocket will make a difference. The federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits make a difference for Michigan’s families, whether it’s helping them put food on the table or buy new school supplies for their kids. That’s why my budget proposal would triple the Michigan EITC. But too many eligible families don’t file for the EITC. So today, I am encouraging every eligible Michigan family to take advantage of this tax credit this year. It’ll get more money back to Michiganders at a time they can really use it.”Governor, Gretchen Whitmer
Requirements for the EITC:
- Must have worked and earned income under $57,414
- Must have investment income below $10,000 in the tax year 2021
- Must have a valid Social Security number by the due date of your 2021 return (including extensions)
- Must have Be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien all year
- Not file Form 2555 (related to foreign earned income)
Michigan EITC calculation instructions are provided on the MI-1040. Tax preparation software calculates the state EITC if the federal EITC is granted. If a federal EITC is granted, the State of Michigan will provide a 6% supplemental EITC when the taxpayer files a state individual income tax return.
The State Treasury Department says there are thousands of eligible Michiganders who are eligible for EITCs and don’t claim them each year.
“I strongly encourage all eligible Michiganders to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. It’s been a challenging year for many residents and the extra income this tax credit provides can be really helpful to working families. Please take the opportunity to claim the EITC on both your federal and state individual income tax returns, every refund helps Michigan families care for their children and meet living expenses.”State Treasurer, Rachael Eubanks
There is also growing support around the state to expand EITC from a broad group of Michigan organizations and businesses. That includes the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, and many, many more groups.
You can read their message below:
Dear Legislator:
We are writing to urge your support for expanding Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
The EITC has a proven record of increasing employment, expanding local economies, and aiding small businesses. It also lifts up workers with low to moderate incomes, helps families afford essentials, and has lifted millions of people out of poverty.
Senate Bill 417, sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, would gradually increase the Michigan EITC from the current 6 percent to 30 percent of the federal credit. At 30 percent, Michiganders would have an additional $460 million to be spent in local communities at grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, auto shops and more. This would benefit residents in every part of the state–rural and urban areas, all counties, both peninsulas, and in every political district and jurisdiction.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in her recent State of the State address, also stated her support for increasing the Michigan EITC.
Increasing the EITC would continue a long history of bipartisan support. The federal EITC, first signed into law by President Gerald R. Ford in 1975 after passage by a Democratic Congress, was later expanded by other presidents, including President Ronald Reagan. The Michigan EITC was created in 2006 with a Republican-led legislature and a Democratic Governor.
Expanding the Michigan EITC would not only put more money back into the pockets of working Michigan residents, but it would also help address the slow return to the labor force that is holding back Michigan’s economic recovery. Research shows the EITC helps boost the labor supply by alleviating barriers like the cost and accessibility of child care, health concerns, and transportation costs that limit people’s ability to fully participate in the labor force.
We represent business groups, economic development organizations, health care entities, the hospitality industry, non-profits, and religious organizations. Expanding the Michigan EITC will help fill jobs, boost small businesses, expand our economy, and give a chance for thousands of Michiganders to make a better life for themselves and their families.