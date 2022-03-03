LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Treasury (MDOT) are advising eligible families and individuals to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) when filing their 2021 income taxes.

Individuals and families who are eligible and claim the credit, could potentially pay less federal tax, no tax or even get a tax refund.

For the 2020 tax year, approximately 713,000 Michigan claimants received the federal EITC, totaling almost $1.8 billion with an average credit amount of $2,467.

“We can all agree that after a tough few years, extra money in your pocket will make a difference. The federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits make a difference for Michigan’s families, whether it’s helping them put food on the table or buy new school supplies for their kids. That’s why my budget proposal would triple the Michigan EITC. But too many eligible families don’t file for the EITC. So today, I am encouraging every eligible Michigan family to take advantage of this tax credit this year. It’ll get more money back to Michiganders at a time they can really use it.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Requirements for the EITC:

Must have worked and earned income under $57,414

Must have investment income below $10,000 in the tax year 2021

Must have a valid Social Security number by the due date of your 2021 return (including extensions)

Must have Be a U.S. citizen or a resident alien all year

Not file Form 2555 (related to foreign earned income)

Michigan EITC calculation instructions are provided on the MI-1040. Tax preparation software calculates the state EITC if the federal EITC is granted. If a federal EITC is granted, the State of Michigan will provide a 6% supplemental EITC when the taxpayer files a state individual income tax return.

The State Treasury Department says there are thousands of eligible Michiganders who are eligible for EITCs and don’t claim them each year.

“I strongly encourage all eligible Michiganders to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. It’s been a challenging year for many residents and the extra income this tax credit provides can be really helpful to working families. Please take the opportunity to claim the EITC on both your federal and state individual income tax returns, every refund helps Michigan families care for their children and meet living expenses.” State Treasurer, Rachael Eubanks

There is also growing support around the state to expand EITC from a broad group of Michigan organizations and businesses. That includes the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, and many, many more groups.

You can read their message below: