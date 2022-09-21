LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation and the company Electreon will be expanding their partnership for the next five years to benefit the Great Lakes State.

Under the agreement, both parties will be working to figure out how to best implement a wireless public in-road charging network for EVs, as well as adding more partners to their operation.

This agreement helps solidify Michigan as the U.S. leader in developing and implementing a wireless in-road charging network. We now can work toward better policy and regulatory framework that provides a welcoming environment for this unique technology. Ultimately, the research and work conducted on this project will help lead to large-scale deployment across Michigan and the U.S.” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba

MDOT and Electreon also plan to address the issue of pollution, as well as ensure accessibility to the electric road system (ERS) infrastructure.

The potential for electrifying roads and cities is practically endless and working together with MDOT we are reshaping the future of transportation. Through ongoing collaboration on our Detroit project, MDOT has proven to be innovative leaders in the industry. We’re excited to enter into this agreement to create a blueprint for scaling wireless charging for all EVs across Michigan and the U.S. and look forward to aligning with additional DOTs in the future.” Oren Ezer, CEO and co-founder of Electreon

Previously in February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the award of a contract to the wireless EV charging company to build the first-ever wireless electric vehicle charging road in the United States.

The road will allow electric vehicles to charge while they drive or are parked.

Electreon was chosen to build an electric road system (ERS) in Detroit as part of the inductive vehicle charging pilot program.

MDOT put $1.9 million in funding toward the pilot project. Electreon will assist with the remainder of the funds.