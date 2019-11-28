Michigan expects lowest corn and soybean harvest in over decade

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan state officials point to rain as the reason corn and soybeans are recording the lowest production numbers in over 10 years.

Corn production in Michigan is projected to plummet to its lowest numbers in 15 years at 263 million bushels, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soybeans are also taking their worse hit in 11 years, projected to record 72.2 million bushels, the statistics agency said.

“The end of the crop year is proving to be just as difficult as the start,” said Theresa Sisung, a field crops specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau. “The harvest delays this fall are just adding insult to injury at this point.”

Farmers say frequent rain and flooding delayed the planting of most crops until late spring or early summer as they chased dry spaces between rainstorms.

The weather spared sugar beets with expectations to produce 4.05 million tons of sugar beets this year, its sixth largest sugar beet harvest on record down from 4.28 million tons in 2018.