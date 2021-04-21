Michigan extends extra food assistance benefits to 350,000 families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Additional food assistance benefits are being extended to about 350,000 families in Michigan this month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that extension on Tuesday, with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

The extra benefits will go to anyone who is not already getting the maximum benefits from the state. Those families do not need to reapply for benefits in order to get the increase.

The extra benefits will be applied to Bridge Cards as a separate payment sometime between April 24th and May 4th.

“Michigan will recover from the pandemic as more people received the safe and effective vaccine,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a press release. “In the meantime, MDHHS will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table.”