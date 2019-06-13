Michigan family gives the gift of life

Ryan LaHaie lost his wife and three-and-a-half year old son Reed to a suspected drunk driver in Clinton County.
While Ryan was in a coma, Reed’s grandparents made the decision to turn a heartbreaking tragedy into a gift of life.
In the video above, WLNS reporter Chivon Kloepfer shares the emotional story of love, loss and sacrifice for one family.
Nearly 3,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ donation in Michigan.
Organ donors can help save up to eight lives and tissue donors can improve the lives of up to 75 people.
