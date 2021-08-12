Michigan Family Physicians urge for mask requirements in schools

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. ” Schools have begun reopening in the U.S. with most states leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require masks. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians has issued their own statement regarding mask mandates in schools for the upcoming academic year.

President of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians Srikar Reddy, MD, FAAFP stated the following,

“As the new school year quickly approaches, Michigan’s family physicians strongly support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) guidance that all K-12 students and school personnel wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Wearing a mask is essential for protecting those who can’t yet be vaccinated or are at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19 due to other conditions. MAFP urges school districts and private school leaders to adopt mask requirements based on federal, state, and public health guidance to protect Michigan youth.”