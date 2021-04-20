Michigan farmers brace for cold snap

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The cold weather coming this week might be an annoyance for most people, but for Michigan’s farmers, it’s a threat to their crops.

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, the warmer temperatures so far this year have allowed plants to develop early. On average, the growing season in Michigan is two weeks ahead of schedule.

However, below-freezing weather is expected for much of the state this week, especially in the western part of Michigan where many fruit producers grow their crops. Farmers are on high alert, ready to fight off the damage this cold snap could do.

Crops like apples, blueberries, and grapes are expected to fare well because they are still in the bud or flower stage of growth. However, it is difficult to predict how the cold will affect crops like cherries and peaches.