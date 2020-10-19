Michigan finishes 8th in Census Responses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, the U.S. Census has been completed, and Michigan finished 8th when it comes to completing it.

That’s the state’s best performance since 1990.

Michigan’s “Be Counted” campaign said it was because of the state’s self-response rate.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports 99.9% of all Michigan households in the state have been counted and 71% of those were self-responded.

Oakland County, near Detroit, was the number two county in the U.S. for completing Census data.

Livingston County was 15th nationally.