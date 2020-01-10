Michigan firefighter photographed with kangaroo joey while helping combat fires

A Michigan firefighter was deployed to help fight the brushfires in Australia.

Brian Stearns, a firefighter in Huron-Manistee National Forests was dispatched along with 87 others by the USDA Forest Service.

In a Facebook post, The U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee NFs wrote that the kangaroo joey approached the firefighters while seeking refuge from the fires.

Professor Chris Dickman at the University of Sydney in Australia estimates that 480 million animals have been affected since bushfires in NSW started in September 2019.

About 12.35 million acres of land have burned. At least 17 people have been killed, the Associated Press reports.