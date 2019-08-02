Michigan flags will be at half-staff on Monday to honor soldier

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Miquel Suttles has been missing from Detroit since June 9th.

The teenager may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 4600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.