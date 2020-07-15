Michigan football: No general public tickets available for the 2020 season

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, center, argues a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ANN ARBOR, Mich (WLNS) – The University of Michigan announced that only students and season ticket holders will be eligible to get tickets to Michigan football games in 2020 – if there is a football season. No tickets will be made available to the general public.

Michigan is changing its ticketing policy because of the Coronavirus crisis.

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium,” said Athletic Director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time.”

Even being a season ticket holder or student won’t guarantee that they can go to games. Michigan will only make the chance of tickets available to them. Those tickets will be sold by individual games.

Michigan, as a member of the Big Ten, cancelled its non-conference schedule. That means two home games – a September 12th tilt against Ball State and a match up the following week against Arkansas State – won’t happen.

The announcement today spells out the ticket policy for this season.

There will be no football season tickets. Status as a season ticket holder remains unchanged, and season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.

If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be no ticket sales to the general public.

For season ticket holders who elected to adjust their season ticket location/quantity during the June upgrade period, that new location/quantity will be retained for the 2021 season.

Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized.

In the event that Michigan is able to have fans at any sporting event this season, all forms of ticketing will move to a mobile platform.

If there’s a season, Michigan will kick things off on Saturday, September 26th against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State was slated to open its season against Big 10 conference foe Northwestern but the Spartans schedule is now listed online as “TBA”.