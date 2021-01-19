Michigan Gaming Control Board authorizes online gaming, sports betting to begin Jan. 22

A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. The U.S. gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Gaming Control Board today authorized nine operators to begin online sports betting or both online gaming and sports betting at noon on Friday, Jan. 22.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and the state’s commercial and tribal casinos will begin a new era Jan. 22 with the launch of regulated online gaming and sports betting,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos. Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

The operators authorized to begin online offerings Jan. 22 are:

Tribe/Casino Associated Platform Provider Gaming Type(s) Offeredon Jan. 22 Bay Mills Indian Community DraftKings Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians William Hill Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting Greektown Casino Penn Sports Interactive/ Barstool Sportsbook Internet Sports Betting Hannahville Indian Community TwinSpires Internet Casino Games Internet Sports Betting Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Golden Nugget Online Gaming Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Rush Street Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting MGM Grand Detroit BetMGM/Roar Digital Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting MotorCity Casino FanDuel Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Wynn Internet Casino GamesInternet Sports Betting

The days between authorization and launch will give the operators and platform providers additional time for testing and adjustments before the gaming goes live, Kalm said.

The MGCB expects to authorize additional operators and platform providers in the coming days and weeks as agency staff review other submissions to ensure they meet the state’s regulatory requirements. Controls to ensure safety and fairness for bettors have been key concerns for the MGCB.

“We want the public to have confidence when they place wagers, and our agency has required the providers to prove they meet Michigan’s standards, which are designed to protect the participants,” Kalm said.

Taxes and Payment Rates

The tax and payment rate for online sports betting is 8.4 percent. The tax and payment rate for internet gaming ranges from about 20 percent to 28 percent.

The Detroit casinos also may be required to pay a municipal services fee and a development agreement payment to the city of Detroit.

Tax Allocations

For the Detroit casinos, online sports betting and internet gaming taxes are allocated:

30 percent to the city of Detroit

5 percent to the Michigan Agriculture Equine Industry Development Fund (up to $3 million per year from each tax source)

65 percent to the state Internet Sports Betting Fund or the state Internet Gaming Fund

For internet gaming, a hold-harmless provision seeks to help the city recoup lost gaming tax revenue if the city of Detroit collects less than $183 million in a fiscal year.

For the tribal casinos:

Online Sports Betting: Payments by tribes are allocated to the Internet Sports Betting Fund (90 percent) and the Michigan Strategic Fund (10 percent)

Internet Gaming: Payments by tribes are allocated 20 percent to local jurisdiction governing body for services, 70 percent to the state Internet Gaming Fund and 10 percent to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Internet Sports Betting Fund/Internet Gaming Fund

Other money collected under these acts will be used for: