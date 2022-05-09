LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, gas prices in Michigan soared up another 28 cents.
According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.32 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.
That $4.32 price tag is 35 cents more than last month and $1.24 more than this time last year.
“Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”
Lansing is among the Michigan cities with the highest gas price, averaging around $4.35 per gallon, with Saginaw also charging $4.35 per gallon and $4.39 per gallon in Marquette.
As for the least expensive gas prices in the Great Lakes State, Traverse City is averaging $4.26 per gallon, and both Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit charge $4.30 per gallon.
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|2021 Low
|2021 High
|Record High
|National
|$4.32
|$4.30
|$4.19
|$4.14
|$2.96
|$2.25 (Jan. 1)
|$3.42 (Nov. 5)
|$4.33 (March 2022)
|Michigan
|$4.32
|$4.32
|$4.04
|$3.97
|$2.96
|$2.17 (Jan. 10)
|$3.43 (Nov. 7)
|$4.32 (May 2022)
|Detroit
|$4.30
|$4.28
|$4.06
|$4.01
|$2.96
|$2.20 (Jan. 7)
|$3.40 (Nov. 6)
|$4.30 (May 2022)
AAA recommends the following tips to save on gasoline:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce the fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in fuel-saving programs.