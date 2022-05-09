LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, gas prices in Michigan soared up another 28 cents.

According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.32 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That $4.32 price tag is 35 cents more than last month and $1.24 more than this time last year.

“Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

Lansing is among the Michigan cities with the highest gas price, averaging around $4.35 per gallon, with Saginaw also charging $4.35 per gallon and $4.39 per gallon in Marquette.

As for the least expensive gas prices in the Great Lakes State, Traverse City is averaging $4.26 per gallon, and both Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit charge $4.30 per gallon.

SundaySaturdayWeek AgoMonth AgoOne Year Ago2021 Low2021 HighRecord High
National$4.32$4.30$4.19$4.14$2.96$2.25 (Jan. 1)$3.42 (Nov. 5)$4.33 (March 2022)
Michigan$4.32$4.32$4.04$3.97$2.96$2.17 (Jan. 10)$3.43 (Nov. 7)$4.32 (May 2022)
Detroit $4.30 $4.28$4.06$4.01$2.96$2.20 (Jan. 7)$3.40 (Nov. 6)$4.30 (May 2022)
Courtesy: AAA

AAA recommends the following tips to save on gasoline:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce the fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in fuel-saving programs.