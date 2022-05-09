LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, gas prices in Michigan soared up another 28 cents.

According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.32 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That $4.32 price tag is 35 cents more than last month and $1.24 more than this time last year.

“Tight gasoline stocks in the Midwest, coupled with rising demand and high crude oil prices sent Michigan gas prices soaring to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

Lansing is among the Michigan cities with the highest gas price, averaging around $4.35 per gallon, with Saginaw also charging $4.35 per gallon and $4.39 per gallon in Marquette.

As for the least expensive gas prices in the Great Lakes State, Traverse City is averaging $4.26 per gallon, and both Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit charge $4.30 per gallon.

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2021 Low 2021 High Record High National $4.32 $4.30 $4.19 $4.14 $2.96 $2.25 (Jan. 1) $3.42 (Nov. 5) $4.33 (March 2022) Michigan $4.32 $4.32 $4.04 $3.97 $2.96 $2.17 (Jan. 10) $3.43 (Nov. 7) $4.32 (May 2022) Detroit $4.30 $4.28 $4.06 $4.01 $2.96 $2.20 (Jan. 7) $3.40 (Nov. 6) $4.30 (May 2022) Courtesy: AAA

AAA recommends the following tips to save on gasoline: