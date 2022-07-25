LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You can plan on having some relief at the gas pump this week, as prices are continuing to decrease.

According to AAA, the statewide average gasoline price is now at $4.42 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is down by 19 cents from this same time last week.

Michigan’s average gas prices are now 65 cents less than what they were a month ago.

Michiganders are paying an average of $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.80), Traverse City ($4.62), Ann Arbor ($4.55)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.34), Grand Rapids ($4.38), Flint ($4.38)

According to GasBuddy, prices in the Lansing area are averaging $4.18 per gallon at the lowest, and $4.68 per gallon at the highest.

In the Jackson area, prices are a bit higher with the lowest at $4.29 per gallon, and the highest coming in at $4.75 per gallon.

Nationwide gas prices have followed the same trend, decreasing by nearly 17 cents compared to last week, setting the average to $4.36.

According to AAA, the reasons behind the decline include: a lower demand for gas, stock increases and a continuing reduction in crude prices.