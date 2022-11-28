LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the state, gas prices have fallen 17 cents compared to a week ago.

In Lansing, gas prices are down 19.2 cents.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas price averages were in Jackson at $3.80 per gallon, Grand Rapids is $3.79 per gallon and Benton Harbor at $3.77 per gallon.

“Despite the decline in prices, Michigan drivers still saw the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The least expensive gas price averages in the state are in Lansing and Ann Arbor at $3.65 a gallon and in Metro Detroit at $3.46 per gallon.

Reports from GasBuddy said that the average gas price in Lansing Monday are $3.62 per gallon, after surveying 177 gas stations in the Capital City.

Looking for cheap gas? GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.23 a gallon as of Sunday while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.